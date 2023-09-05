‘New software to ensure transparent registration’, says Special Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) and Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) G Sai Prasad said the new software CARD (Computer Aided Administration of Registration Department) PRIMME rolled out by the government will ensure transparency and security, and asked the people not to worry about the new registration process.

Speaking to reporters along with Registration and Stamps Commissioner V Rama Krishan at the State Secretariat on Monday, Sai Prasad said, “As the number of registrations was less in the past, the old software used to cater to the needs. However, with the surge in the number of registrations, which reached around 25 lakh per year, there is a need for updation of the software and the government came up with the new software.” He said the software was designed only after considering the best practices across the globe.

“In the new software application, a model document will be generated immediately after enrolling the details of the property and the name of the buyer and seller. Additionally, up to 20 clauses can be added to the application. Later, a comprehensive document will be generated. Related link documents on the revenue registration website will also appear in the application. Thus, the document verification related to the land transactions will be completed automatically. Calculation of stamp duty will be done automatically based on the values in the date of registration department. Sub-division and mutation process will also be completed automatically under the new registration process,” he explained.

He added that buyers and sellers can also utilize the services of document writers under the new registration system.

Stating that there are 294 sub-registrar offices, Sai Prasad said registration authority was also given to the panchayat secretaries in the areas, where the land resurvey was completed recently. As the second phase of the resurvey is set to be completed by October 15, sub-registrar powers will be given to the panchayat secretaries, he added.

