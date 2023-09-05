Sanction given to 27 solar cold storage units in two Andhra Pradesh's districts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to a news item published in these columns on the construction of collection and solar cold storage centres in Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts, Commissioner of Horticulture Dr SS Sreedhar on Monday said administrative sanction has been issued for 98 collection centres and 27 cold rooms in the two districts.

“Construction has been completed in 39 collection centres and four cold rooms. The subsidy will be released to the Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) after the completion of a joint inspection by the district officers. An amount of Rs 281.63 lakh has been released and 82 units are in different stages of construction,” he said. Sreedhar said awareness has been created among bankers during the State Level Bankers’ Committee meeting for providing loans to FPOs for speedy construction.

The collection centres and cold rooms are the common post-harvest infrastructure promoted in horticulture crop clusters through FPOs for collection, aggregation, grading and sorting, packing and marketing of the produce. These structures are most useful for the farmers to fetch better prices by collectivisation of produce and store for a minimum period.

