TDP chief to take part in 45-day outreach programme from September 5

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is set to participate in the ‘Babu Surety - Bhavisyathuku Guarantee’ programme from Tuesday. As part of the programme, which commenced on September 1, Naidu will visit Rayadurgam, Kalyanadurgam and Guntakal Assembly constituencies in the combined Anantapur district from September 5 to 7. He will also tour the erstwhile Kurnool district for two days from September 8.

The former chief minister will interact with people from various sections, conduct roadshows and address public meetings during his visit. Naidu will first head to Bellary in Karnataka from Hyderabad to unveil a statue of TDP founder NT Rama Rao, installed by the Telugu people. Later, he will proceed to Rayadurgam and participate in the programme.

It has been learnt that the TDP chief will cover as many as 35 constituencies in the State during the programme. In view of the ensuing Assembly elections, the TDP had announced the 45-day public outreach programme to meet three crore people and explain to them the salient features of the party’s manifesto. The Yellow Party released one part of the manifesto during its annual meeting Mahanadu held at Rajamahendravaram in May.

As part of the ‘Babu Surety - Bhavisyathuku Guarantee’, TDP leaders and activists will visit every door to highlight the welfare schemes mentioned in the manifesto, especially for the benefit of farmers, youth and women.

“Besides, the party rank and file will also discuss with the people issues they are facing in their day-to-day life so that a solution to these problems can be included in the final part of the manifesto that will be released on Dasara,” a senior leader told TNIE. We will also highlight the damage caused to the State and various sections of people under the YSRC government, he added.

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is set to participate in the ‘Babu Surety - Bhavisyathuku Guarantee’ programme from Tuesday. As part of the programme, which commenced on September 1, Naidu will visit Rayadurgam, Kalyanadurgam and Guntakal Assembly constituencies in the combined Anantapur district from September 5 to 7. He will also tour the erstwhile Kurnool district for two days from September 8. The former chief minister will interact with people from various sections, conduct roadshows and address public meetings during his visit. Naidu will first head to Bellary in Karnataka from Hyderabad to unveil a statue of TDP founder NT Rama Rao, installed by the Telugu people. Later, he will proceed to Rayadurgam and participate in the programme. It has been learnt that the TDP chief will cover as many as 35 constituencies in the State during the programme. In view of the ensuing Assembly elections, the TDP had announced the 45-day public outreach programme to meet three crore people and explain to them the salient features of the party’s manifesto. The Yellow Party released one part of the manifesto during its annual meeting Mahanadu held at Rajamahendravaram in May.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As part of the ‘Babu Surety - Bhavisyathuku Guarantee’, TDP leaders and activists will visit every door to highlight the welfare schemes mentioned in the manifesto, especially for the benefit of farmers, youth and women. “Besides, the party rank and file will also discuss with the people issues they are facing in their day-to-day life so that a solution to these problems can be included in the final part of the manifesto that will be released on Dasara,” a senior leader told TNIE. We will also highlight the damage caused to the State and various sections of people under the YSRC government, he added.