Heavy rain in parts of Coastal AP on September 6

Rainfall up to 3 cm was reported at a few places in Coastal Andhra districts and several places in Rayalaseema region under the influence of low-pressure. 

Braving downpour, three people going on a scooter in Vijayawada on Tuesday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rains at isolated places in north and south coastal districts on Wednesday due to the low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal. Thunderstorm activity is likely in the Rayalaseema region. 

According to the IMD, the low-pressure area is likely to move westwards across south Odisha and south Chhattisgarh during the next 24 hours. 

In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, heavy rainfall was recorded at one or two places in Vizianagaram, Anakapalle and Parvathipuram Manyam districts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh. 
Light to moderate rainfall occurred at a few places in Coastal Andhra districts and many places in Rayalseema districts. 

The highest rainfall of 9 cm was reported at Bobbili in Vizianagaram, Chodvaram in Anakapalle, Balajipeta in Paravathipuram Manyam districts, followed by 8 cm at Paravathipuram and Therlam, 5 cm at Racherla in Prakasam, Palakonda, Prathipadu in Kakinada, 4 cm at Chintapalli in Alluri Sitarama Raju, S Kota, Karamchedu in Bapatla, and Holagunda in Kurnool districts. 

