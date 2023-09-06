Resolve Ukraine returned medical students’ woes, Lokesh writes to Andhra CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh wrote a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, urging the State government to address the issues of Telugu medical students, who returned from Ukraine due to war. Educational certificates of a number of students were held up in a Ukrainian medical institute.

Now, the situation is not conducive for the students to return to Ukraine to continue their medical education. Hence, their academic future is in jeopardy. In these circumstances, the government should provide an opportunity for Ukraine returned students to continue their medical education in the State, besides extending assistance to them to get back their certificates, Lokesh urged.

TDP, YSRC cadres clash

Tension prevailed at Gunupudi village in West Godavari district, following a clash between YSRC and TDP cadres during TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra on Tuesday night.

When both the groups pelted stones at each other, police rushed to the village and dispersed the clashing groups. In the melee, a couple of constables suffered injuries and one of them was hit on his forehead. Lokesh condemned the YCRC stone pelting on his padayatra. TDP leaders accused police of failing to maintain law and order effectively.

