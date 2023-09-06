Send Jagan home for your future: TDP chief to people

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “Time has come to send Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy home for the secure future of the youth, welfare of farmers and safety of women in the State,” said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing a public meeting in Rayadurg of Anantapur district as part of the Babu Surety-Bhavishaythuku Guarantee programme on Tuesday, Naidu said Jagan sought one chance in 2019 and people obliged, but only to suffer hardship under his rule.

“I strived to save Rayalaseema from desertification. I spent Rs 68,000 crore on irrigation during the previous TDP regime. Out of the total Rs 22,000 crore spent on irrigation by the YSRC government in the last four years, Rayalaseema’s share is a mere Rs 2,000. Jagan is Rayalaseema Drohi. Once the TDP returns to power, the crop insurance scheme in the old mode will be revived,” the former CM promises.

Claiming that Kia Motors brought by him to Anantapur had changed the fate of the region, he said the TDP government planned to set up several projects, but in the name of reverse tendering, as many as 102 projects were cancelled. “Jagan has totally neglected Rayalaseema. He has failed to initiate drought mitigation works. The deficit rainfall has left crops on 34 lakh acres dry. There is no micro irrigation project to overcome the shortage of irrigation water,” he pointed out.

Naidu found fault with the YSRC government for increasing the power tariff and promised to reduce it once the TDP returned to power. “Today there is no guarantee when power will come. There is no guarantee that there will be power for industries. There is no guarantee for the future. Only the TDP can give that guarantee,” he asserted.

Interacting with groundnut farmers of Pallepalli village in the Rayadurg segment, Naidu blamed the ruling YSRC for the lack of proper irrigation resources. He promised to stand by farmers and take responsibility for saving Anantapur district from drought.

VIJAYAWADA: “Time has come to send Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy home for the secure future of the youth, welfare of farmers and safety of women in the State,” said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Addressing a public meeting in Rayadurg of Anantapur district as part of the Babu Surety-Bhavishaythuku Guarantee programme on Tuesday, Naidu said Jagan sought one chance in 2019 and people obliged, but only to suffer hardship under his rule. “I strived to save Rayalaseema from desertification. I spent Rs 68,000 crore on irrigation during the previous TDP regime. Out of the total Rs 22,000 crore spent on irrigation by the YSRC government in the last four years, Rayalaseema’s share is a mere Rs 2,000. Jagan is Rayalaseema Drohi. Once the TDP returns to power, the crop insurance scheme in the old mode will be revived,” the former CM promises.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Claiming that Kia Motors brought by him to Anantapur had changed the fate of the region, he said the TDP government planned to set up several projects, but in the name of reverse tendering, as many as 102 projects were cancelled. “Jagan has totally neglected Rayalaseema. He has failed to initiate drought mitigation works. The deficit rainfall has left crops on 34 lakh acres dry. There is no micro irrigation project to overcome the shortage of irrigation water,” he pointed out. Naidu found fault with the YSRC government for increasing the power tariff and promised to reduce it once the TDP returned to power. “Today there is no guarantee when power will come. There is no guarantee that there will be power for industries. There is no guarantee for the future. Only the TDP can give that guarantee,” he asserted. Interacting with groundnut farmers of Pallepalli village in the Rayadurg segment, Naidu blamed the ruling YSRC for the lack of proper irrigation resources. He promised to stand by farmers and take responsibility for saving Anantapur district from drought.