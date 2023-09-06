TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu says he might be arrested in a day or two

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as heated discussions were going on the I-T notices served on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and the ruling YSRC party demanding a response from him, Chandrababu Naidu hit back at the government stating it is foisting false cases against him and that he might be arrested in a day or two.

Naidu made the sensational comments at public interaction in Rayadurgam during his tour to Anantapur as part of his ''Babu Surety-Bhavisyathuku Guarantee' yatra on Wednesday.

Interacting with the elite and intellectuals, he accused YSRC of attacking TDP people using rowdies and goons, as they were confronting the government on public issues.

He said baseless allegations are being levelled against him and his party. "They made an attempt to murder me in Angallu, while I was passing through to inspect irrigation projects. Later they foisted cases on me under Section 307 of IPC. They arrested Challa Babu and brought pressure on him to sign a confessional statement that attacks happened on my instructions," he said, while calling Jagan Mohan Reddy a 'psycho'.

He said cases are registered against those who question the government. "They did it in the case of Nagendra, for approaching the NGT on illegal sand mining and they might arrest me in a day or two," he said, and added he will not only protect people against whom the false cases were registered but also himself and the state.

The TDP chief said in his 45-year-long political career, there was no black mark on him and there was no evidence on the allegations levelled against him. Even the present Chief Minister Jagan's father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy has ordered inquiries against him several times, but nothing was proven, he said, adding that YSR was as pure as fire.

