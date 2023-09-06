Udhayanidhi’s remark on Hindu Sanatana Dharma immature: Andhra Minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana on Tuesday described Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments against Hindu Sanatana Dharma as immature and ignorant.

Speaking to media persons after a review meeting with the Endowments Department officials, he observed, “It is foolish to make adverse comments on Sanatana Dharma after being born as a Hindu. It is not proper to comment on something he does not believe.”

Condemning the remarks of Udhayanidhi, TTD Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said they were not in the interest of anyone.

“Sanatana Dharma is not related to a religion, but a way of life, culture and traditions. If it is criticised in the name of caste without understanding its essence, there is a danger of creating unrest in the society,” he opined.

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad Secretary General Milind Parande demanded legal action against Udhayanidhi for his remark ‘Eradicate Sanatana Dharma’. Describing the remark as derogatory in nature and irresponsible, Parande said Udhayanidhi should be arrested for making such a comment being a minister of a State.

Speaking to media persons in Vijayawada on Tuesday, he asked how can one make such a comment in a secular country.

“Any comment against Islam or Christianity is deemed to be hate speech. Udhayanidhi’s comment against Hindu Dharma is also a hate speech and the Supreme Court should take suo motu cognizance of it,” he demanded.

Finding fault with Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekar Babu for remaining silent on the issue, Parande questioned how can people believe such ministers, who comment against Hindu Dharma.

