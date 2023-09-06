Home States Andhra Pradesh

Udhayanidhi’s remark on Hindu Sanatana Dharma immature: Andhra Minister

Speaking to mediapersons in Vijayawada on Tuesday, he asked how can one make such a comment in a secular country. 

Published: 06th September 2023 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2023 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Kottu Satyanarayana

Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana on Tuesday described Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments against Hindu Sanatana Dharma as immature and ignorant.

Speaking to media persons after a review meeting with the Endowments Department officials, he observed, “It is foolish to make adverse comments on Sanatana Dharma after being born as a Hindu. It is not proper to comment on something he does not believe.” 

Condemning the remarks of Udhayanidhi, TTD Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said they were not in the interest of anyone. 

“Sanatana Dharma is not related to a religion, but a way of life, culture and traditions. If it is criticised in the name of caste without understanding its essence, there is a danger of creating unrest in the society,” he opined. 

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad Secretary General Milind Parande demanded legal action against Udhayanidhi for his remark ‘Eradicate Sanatana Dharma’. Describing the remark as derogatory in nature and irresponsible, Parande said Udhayanidhi should be arrested for making such a comment being a minister of a State. 

Speaking to media persons in Vijayawada on Tuesday, he asked how can one make such a comment in a secular country. 

“Any comment against Islam or Christianity is deemed to be hate speech. Udhayanidhi’s comment against Hindu Dharma is also a hate speech and the Supreme Court should take suo motu cognizance of it,” he demanded.

Finding fault with Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekar Babu for remaining silent on the issue, Parande questioned how can people believe such ministers, who comment against Hindu Dharma. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kottu Satyanarayana Udhayanidhi Stalin Hindu Sanatana Dharma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp