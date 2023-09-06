Visakhapatnam CP, DCP transferred, four districts get new SPs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday transferred and posted Additional Director General rank officer Dr A Ravi Shankar as the Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam City. In all, 11 IPS officers were transferred. Four districts in the State got new Superintendents of Police in the reshuffle.

Amid reports that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will shift to Visakhapatnam City in October, an Additional DG rank officer was posted as the CP. The 1994-batch IPS officer will replace Inspector General of Police rank officer Dr CM Thrivikram Varma, who is a 2005-batch officer.

According to official sources, the government is likely to appoint a Joint Commissioner of Police rank officer for the Commissionerate as part of its upgradation plan in view of the expanding city and also the likelihood of the State administration getting shifted to Vizag in the coming days.

Dr Ravi Shankar has the experience of working as the Additional DGP (Law and Order). Dr Thrivikram Varma assumed charge as the Vizag CP in April this year. Visakhapatnam City witnessed some sensational crimes and incidents during his tenure, which included the kidnapping of the family member of YSRC MP MVV Satyanarayana and the suspicious death of a girl from Kolkata.

