Home States Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam CP, DCP transferred, four districts get new SPs

Amid reports that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will shift to Visakhapatnam City in October, an Additional DG rank officer was posted as the CP.

Published: 06th September 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

transfer

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The State government on Tuesday transferred and posted Additional Director General rank officer Dr A Ravi Shankar as the Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam City. In all, 11 IPS officers were transferred. Four districts in the State got new Superintendents of Police in the reshuffle. 

Amid reports that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will shift to Visakhapatnam City in October, an Additional DG rank officer was posted as the CP. The 1994-batch IPS officer will replace Inspector General of Police rank officer Dr CM Thrivikram Varma, who is a 2005-batch officer.

According to official sources, the government is likely to appoint a Joint Commissioner of Police rank officer for the Commissionerate as part of its upgradation plan in view of the expanding city and also the likelihood of the State administration getting shifted to Vizag in the coming days.

Dr Ravi Shankar has the experience of working as the Additional DGP (Law and Order). Dr Thrivikram Varma assumed charge as the Vizag CP in April this year. Visakhapatnam City witnessed some sensational crimes and incidents during his tenure, which included the kidnapping of the family member of YSRC MP MVV Satyanarayana and the suspicious death of a girl from Kolkata. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr A Ravi Shankar Visakhapatnam new SPs YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp