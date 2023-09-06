Wrong people inducted into TTD Board of Trustees: VHP secy general

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Secretary General Milind Parande on Tuesday, found fault with the State government for inducting people with questionable character into the TTD Board of Trustees.

Speaking to media persons in Vijayawada, he said the wrong people were inducted into the board managing an important Hindu temple. “Those involved in scams, criminal track record, facing allegations of corruption should not be made members of the trust boards governing Hindu temples. Instead, those with clean records, devotees and socially responsible should be inducted into the temple boards,” he stressed.

Parande said the 60th anniversary celebrations of VHP will be held all over the country and to mark the occasion it has taken up expansion programmes this year. “Now, the VHP is present in 76,000 places and our immediate target is to expand it to 1 lakh places. We do not have members, but sympathisers.

As of date, we have 72 lakh sympathisers and we want the number to reach one crore. The VHP is implementing 4,500 social service programmes in health, education, women’s empowerment and skill development among others. We have 400 service organisation districts and our immediate target is to double that number,” he explained.

The VHP’s main objective is to fight against religious conversions by Christian missionaries and Muslims. It has also taken up the Go Raksha programme.

“We object to Hindu temples being under the control of the government, while it is not the case with churches or mosques,” he asserted.

To mark the 60th anniversary of VHP, the Bajrang Dal Shaurya Jagaran Yatra and Dharmacharya Yatra are being taken up. Shaurya Jagaran Yatra will be taken up across the country covering more than 6,000 block headquarters from September 30 to October 14.

“Almost all the districts in Andhra Pradesh will be covered. The main objective is to imbibe patriotic spirit and service motto among the youth. From the Mughal period, many people had laid down their lives to safeguard the interests of people, country and Hindu Dharma. During Shaurya Jagaran Yatra, the families of such martyrs will be feted. Dharacharya Yatra will be taken up in two phases,” Parande explained.

