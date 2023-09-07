94,999 children below 18 years identified in Bapatla: Survey

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Gross Enrollment Ratio survey being conducted in the Bapatla district is going on in full swing, as the officials have identified as many as 94,999 children below 18 years and enrolled their details online.

According to official reports, over 2 lakh children belonging to 5 to 18 age group are present in the district. However, in the survey held by ward and village secretariat staff, over 99,296 children residing in Bapatla district have been identified and the details of 94,999 children have been enrolled online so far.

According to UNESCO, GER is the total enrollment in a specific level of education, regardless of age, expressed as a percentage of the eligible official school-age population corresponding to the same level of education in a given year.

Recently, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy chaired a high-level review meeting on school education with Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and other senior officials and stressed on the need to persuade the parents to send their wards to schools. He also directed the school education department to ensure a 100 per cent gross enrolment ratio in all government schools in the State.

Following this, over 15,000 SSC pass students and dropouts from college were enrolled in intermediate, polytechnic, and ITI courses this academic year and 3,500 dropout students who failed SSC were also enrolled in the schools.

Bapatla district collector Ranjit Bhasha observed that the enrollment of students has been delayed in some mandals and instructed the officials to expedite the survey to identify the remaining 4,927 children by September 8.

GUNTUR: The Gross Enrollment Ratio survey being conducted in the Bapatla district is going on in full swing, as the officials have identified as many as 94,999 children below 18 years and enrolled their details online. According to official reports, over 2 lakh children belonging to 5 to 18 age group are present in the district. However, in the survey held by ward and village secretariat staff, over 99,296 children residing in Bapatla district have been identified and the details of 94,999 children have been enrolled online so far. According to UNESCO, GER is the total enrollment in a specific level of education, regardless of age, expressed as a percentage of the eligible official school-age population corresponding to the same level of education in a given year.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Recently, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy chaired a high-level review meeting on school education with Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and other senior officials and stressed on the need to persuade the parents to send their wards to schools. He also directed the school education department to ensure a 100 per cent gross enrolment ratio in all government schools in the State. Following this, over 15,000 SSC pass students and dropouts from college were enrolled in intermediate, polytechnic, and ITI courses this academic year and 3,500 dropout students who failed SSC were also enrolled in the schools. Bapatla district collector Ranjit Bhasha observed that the enrollment of students has been delayed in some mandals and instructed the officials to expedite the survey to identify the remaining 4,927 children by September 8.