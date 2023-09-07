Andhra Minister’s remark on teachers causes stir

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The controversial comments made by Minister for Municipal Administration Adimulapu Suresh at a function on Teacher’s Day held in Ongole caused a stir among the teacher’s community. He commented that teachers have become idle after the advent of Google.

Speaking at the event, the minister said that all the technology has come with Bijus tabs and now Google has come instead of teachers and there is no need for teachers nowadays. He furthermore commented that even if the teachers don’t know, one can know if they Google it.

Responding to the comments of the Minister, State president of Telugu Nadu Upadhyaya Sangam Mannam Srinivas said that the comment of the minister is absurd and meaningless. He expressed anger that he wanted to know whether the teachers were honoured or insulted.

He also said that it is not appropriate to insult teachers on Teachers’ Day. Srinivas asserted that there is no substitute for a teacher and said that there are no Google studies even in technologically developed countries and teachers are teaching the students.

State President of Andhra Pradesh Teachers Federation Ch Manjula commented, “We demand Minister Adimulapu Suresh to take back his comments as it is not appropriate to speak against the teachers who shape the future citizens of India.”

APTF(1938) state president G Hrudaya Raju also expressed his dismay over the Minister.

