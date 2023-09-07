Attack on yatra pre-planned, I didn’t make provocative remarks: TDP general secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Terming the attack on his Yuva Galam Padayatra in Bhimavaram on Tuesday night pre-planned, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh lashed out at the ruling YSRC.Refusing to take notices from police in Bhimavaram on Wednesday, he said it should be served on those who attacked and those who are behind it. He maintained that he did not make any remarks to humiliate anyone.

“You have come here to serve the notice on those who violated the law. This is not the election time. How you can argue that we cannot engage so many vehicles for padayatra?” he questioned the police. Maintaining that his padayatra is being undertaken peacefully, the TDP general secretary made it clear that they have never created any kind of trouble anywhere.“Why similar notices are not being served on the ruling YSRC leaders? How notices can be served on me for undertaking padayatra in a peaceful manner?” Lokesh asked.

Asserting that he never violated the law and order in any part of the State, Lokesh said he had already informed the police that a disturbance might be created during his padayatra in Bhimavaram on September 4. “We have all kinds of evidence on this and TV news channels also have highlighted the fact,” he added.

The TDP leader asked the police officials to mention what he spoke against the Chief Minister and stated that though the TDP had made several complaints against them, no action had been taken.

He pitied the police for being used by the ruling YSRC for its political gain. “Let me make it clear. Stones were pelted by YSRC cadres. We have no stones in our hands. It is not just TDP cadres, but the police too have suffered injuries in stone pelting. Most importantly, we did not have any need to attack police. You better counsel YSRC activists,” he observed.

Lokesh’s padayatra crossed the 2,800 km milestone at Vempa village in the Bhimavaram Assembly segment on Wednesday. Lokesh promised to supply power at Rs 1.50 per unit for aqua farmers once the TDP returns to power in the State.

