CBI questions witness in Ayesha Meera case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) summoned one Pusapati Krishna Prasad to Vijayawada’s CBI camp office and recorded his statement on Wednesday, pertaining to the sensational murder case of pharmacy student Ayesha Meera.

It may be recalled that the CBI questioned the joint commissioner of Hyderabad City Armed Reserve headquarters M Srinivasulu in May in connection with the case, who was the then Nandigama DSP.

Pusapati Krishna Prasad along with advocate Pichuka Srinivas appeared before the CBI officials at around 11 am in the makeshift CBI camp office located near the railway station. After questioning, Prasad spoke to the media and said that the CBI officials had sought the details of the incident that took place on the intervening nights of December 26 and 27, 2007.

Prasad is a family friend of the victim’s parents and reportedly accompanied them when the incident happened 16 years ago. It may be recalled that the Hyderabad High Court acquitted Satyam Babu in 2017 and also ordered the State to take action against the police officials who investigated the case.

Later, the State constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a fresh probe. After the parents of Ayesha Meera expressed their unhappiness over the SIT investigation with the Hyderabad High Court, the court handed over the case to CBI in 2018. As a part of the investigation, CBI officials questioned all the suspects in the case, and witnesses and exhumed Ayesha’s body in December 2019.

