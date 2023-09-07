Scanty rainfall hits water level in Kurnool dams in Andhra Pradesh

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: While the State has experienced heavy rainfall and flooding in several areas, Kurnool district’s reservoirs are facing water scarcity due to low rainfall during this Southwest monsoon season. The average rainfall reported in the district is 290.50 millimetres, which is below the total expected rainfall of 401.10 millimetres since June 1, 2023.

The district has not received sufficient water from upper catchment areas through Tungabhadra, Krishna and High-Level Caval. Out of the twelve major and middle reservoirs in Kurnool district, 10 have less than 50 per cent of their total water storage capacity.

Even the Srisailam reservoir, which usually receives excess water from upper catchment areas, is experiencing lower water levels. As per Wednesday’s irrigation department bulletin, the Srisailam dam has 81.82 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet)of water available compared to its total capacity of 215.807 TMC. The water level is 850.80 feet, whereas the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) is 885 feet.

Similarly, other reservoirs such as the Sunkesula Barrage, Gajuladinne Project, Velugodu Balancing Reservoir and Owk Reservoir also have lower water levels compared to their total capacity. As of September, the district has received 65.80mm of rainfall compared to the normal average of 116.50mm.

