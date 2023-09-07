TDP chief throws selfie challenge to Andhra Pradesh CM on growth

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu threw a selfie challenge to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday on development in the Uravakonda Assembly constituency with regard to irrigation and energy.

He went around the fields at Kowkuntla village in Uravakonda Mandal and inspected the HNSS canal, wind power project and drip irrigation scheme. After taking selfies at the HNSS canal, wind power project and drip irrigation scheme, Naidu dared Jagan to come up with facts on how much solar and wind energy was produced during the previous TDP regime and the present YSR government.

Speaking to media, he said farmers of Anantapur district are hardworking and can grow gold in their fields if a proper supply of irrigation water is ensured. “The TDP government had introduced micro irrigation to help the farmers of the drought-prone region. The HNSS canal project was supposed to irrigate 50,00 acres. But, unfortunately, the YSRC government has destroyed it,” he observed.

Naidu said creating wealth, means better utilisation of available resources and questioned the YSRC government as to why it had discontinued the micro irrigation project.“Even as the Centre is extending subsidies to it, all we have to do is to provide a matching grant. But, the YSRC government failed to do it. In drought-prone areas like Anantapur, where water availability is a problem, micro irrigation is the best solution,” he observed.

Pointing to a wind power unit, Naidu said it was his government that initiated the green energy concept and encouraged it. “Unfortunately, those who set up solar power plants, are ready to shift the base as they are vexed with harassment of the present government for its share. Though 45% of HNSS canal works were executed during the previous regime, the YSRC government has failed to complete it and ensure the supply of irrigation water to farmers,” he added.

