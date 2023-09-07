TTD to host Krishnastami festivities on September 7 & 8

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has been making elaborate arrangements for the grand celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami fete on September 7 and 8. Similarly, Panchabhisekam will be performed to the Kaliyamardhanam statue of Sri Krishna at Gogarbham Dam on the morning of September 7 followed by Prasadam distribution.

On September 8, the Utlotsavam fete will be conducted along four Mada streets with Sri Malayappaswami, and Sri Krishna Swami processions on separate Tiruchis. The divine event is expected to attract a large number of young pilgrims and devotees. In view of the day-long festivities, the TTD has cancelled the Arjita Sevas of Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, and Sahasra Deepalankara Sevas on September 8.

Meanwhile, in celebration of Krishna Janmashtami, Saptagiris echoed with the recitation of Sri Krishna Shlokas on Wednesday evening at Nada Nirajanam stage in Tirumala. A total of 97 shlokas from Dasama Skanda of Srimad Bhagavatam in chapters two and three were recited with great devotion by the devotees.

