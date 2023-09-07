YSRC MLA terms attack a TDP diversion tactic

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bhimavaram YSRC MLA Grandhi Srinivas on Wednesday held the Opposition TDP responsible for the Taderu attack on Tuesday night during YSRC general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra.

Speaking to media persons, he said, “TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh have resorted to attacks on the YSRC to get cheap publicity. The attacks are out of frustration in the wake of income tax notices to Naidu and the lack of public response to Lokesh’s padayatra. Yuva Galam Padayatra is peppered with staged attacks, more so after it entered the Godavari delta region only to divert the attention of people from the issues bothering them.”

The MLA asserted that YSRC cadres maintained restraint even after a poster of their party on war between haves and have-nots set up six months ago, was torn down by TDP workers and there is a photo evidence of the same. “Even when TDP activists tried to create a law and order problem by provoking us, we have shown restraint. If we really wanted to would there be a single flex of TDP in the town?” he asked.

Taking serious exception to Lokesh’s derogatory remarks against him, Srinivas asked the TDP leader to keep his tongue in check. “You should know, people call you Pappu, a waste,” he ridiculed and demanded Lokesh to prove his allegations. The MLA maintained that he built his house with a bank loan. The MLA did not mince words in describing TDP as the biggest obstacle in the State’s path of progress.

“It is TDP leaders, who are engaged in land litigation as proved in the compost yard case in the town,” he observed. On the occasion, he listed out development activities taken up by him as an MLA and said it was the YSRC government, which made Bhimavaram a district headquarters.

Speaking to media persons in Tanuku, Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao demanded that a case be registered against Lokesh for instigating violence in Bhimavaram. “It is they who created unrest in the town, which is always peaceful. From the beginning, Lokesh is known for instigating people. Lokesh and his father Naidu are in frustration as the income tax notices have exposed their corruption,” he observed.

