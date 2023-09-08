Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP High Court warns State govt against indiscriminate felling of trees

The court directed the State government to explain the measures taken for translocation of trees instead of cutting them down.

Published: 08th September 2023 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2023 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the felling of trees in the name of road widening works, electricity line works, and maintenance, the AP High Court said there will be no compromise in the prevention of such unrestrained felling of trees.

Hearing a plea filed by Asmad Md Sheik Sha, a medico from Guntur, a division bench comprising Justice AV Sesha Sai and Justice R Raghunandan Rao observed that the loss incurred by felling a hundred-year-old can’t be compensated by planting few saplings.

The court directed the State government to explain the measures taken for the translocation of trees instead of cutting them down. The next hearing was adjourned to September 20.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court indiscriminate felling of trees

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp