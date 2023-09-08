AP High Court warns State govt against indiscriminate felling of trees

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the felling of trees in the name of road widening works, electricity line works, and maintenance, the AP High Court said there will be no compromise in the prevention of such unrestrained felling of trees.

Hearing a plea filed by Asmad Md Sheik Sha, a medico from Guntur, a division bench comprising Justice AV Sesha Sai and Justice R Raghunandan Rao observed that the loss incurred by felling a hundred-year-old can’t be compensated by planting few saplings.

The court directed the State government to explain the measures taken for the translocation of trees instead of cutting them down. The next hearing was adjourned to September 20.

