AP, now a partner in first Dakshin Bharat Festival

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is now a partner State in the first Dakshin Bharat Utsav-2023, a tourism festival of Southern States. The three-day Utsav is scheduled to be held at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru in November.

A delegation from The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI), headed by GK Shetty, chairman, of the Tourism Committee, met Rajat Bhargava, Special Chief Secretary (Tourism and Culture) for taking AP as a partner State of the festival.

Dakshin Bharat Utsav-2023 will highlight the need for collaboration among the States to develop tourism and attract huge investments in tourism projects. Furthermore, it will explore opportunities for mutual assistance and resource sharing that will benefit both the ecosystems and States.

AP’s participation in the Utsav will greatly contribute to its success and further emphasise the commitment of the States towards shared stewardship of developing the tourism sector. This will provide a platform for networking and exchanging ideas with experts in the field, FKCCI delegation opined.

