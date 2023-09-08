Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur ranks third in Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2023-24

GMC Mayor says city’s greenery was increased from 17% to 30% in three years under the special plantation programme 

Published: 08th September 2023 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2023 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Swachh Vayu , good air

Express Illustration

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a proud moment, as Guntur bagged third rank in Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2023-24 under 10 lakh population category. Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu and Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri received the award along with Rs 25 lakh cash prize from Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav at an event held in Bhopal on Thursday.

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change as part of the National Clean Air Programme conducted Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2023 taking air quality improvement measures in the cities and conducted the evaluation of the self-assessment reports submitted by the 131 cities. Guntur is the only city to be selected from the entire southern region.  Meanwhile, Amaravati and Mordabad bagged the first and second ranks respectively.  

GMC Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu and Chief Kirthi Chekuri received the award from Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in Bhopal on Thursday | Express

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that as part of the various initiatives taken by the civic body to achieve better rank in Swachh Survekshan, GMC has taken up a special plantation programme. As a result, the greenery in the city increased to 30 per cent, which was only 17 per cent in 2021.

While the plants in central medians were only 10 km in the past, it increased to 23 km and the avenue plantation was increased from 20 km to 30 km this year. “Along with this, the construction of drain-to-drain roads, renovation of potholes, and usage of sweeping machines, and mist sprayers to prevent pollution and implementation of waste management practices, including composting and recycling and generation of electricity from wet waste at Jindal power project resulted in reducing pollution in the city,” the Mayor stated. He thanked the civic officials, and public representatives for their collected efforts in this achievement and extended his congratulations.

IMPRESSIBLE MEASURES

Special plantation programme to increase green cover

Renovation of potholes

Construction of drain-to-drain roads

Usage of sweeping machines & mist sprayers

Composting, recycling of wet waste

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu Kirthi Chekuri Guntur Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2023-24

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp