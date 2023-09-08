Guntur ranks third in Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2023-24

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a proud moment, as Guntur bagged third rank in Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2023-24 under 10 lakh population category. Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu and Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri received the award along with Rs 25 lakh cash prize from Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav at an event held in Bhopal on Thursday.

మధ్యప్రదేశ్ లోని భోపాల్ నందు మినిస్ట్రీ ఆఫ్ ఎన్విరాన్మెంట్ ఫారెస్ట్ అండ్ క్లైమేట్ చేంజ్ వారు నిర్వహించిన కార్యక్రమంలో పాల్గొని కేంద్ర మంత్రి భూపెందర్ యాదవ్,రాష్ట్ర ముఖ్యమంత్రి శివరాజ్ సింగ్ చౌహన్ గార్ల చేతుల మీదగా నగదు బహుమతి, మొమెంటో,ప్రశంసా పత్రం అందుకుంటున్న నగర మేయర్,కమిషనర్. pic.twitter.com/N7clU0kE6y — Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu {Mayor : G.M.C} (@KavatiManohar) September 7, 2023

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change as part of the National Clean Air Programme conducted Swachh Vayu Survekshan 2023 taking air quality improvement measures in the cities and conducted the evaluation of the self-assessment reports submitted by the 131 cities. Guntur is the only city to be selected from the entire southern region. Meanwhile, Amaravati and Mordabad bagged the first and second ranks respectively.

GMC Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu and Chief Kirthi Chekuri received the award from Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in Bhopal on Thursday | Express

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that as part of the various initiatives taken by the civic body to achieve better rank in Swachh Survekshan, GMC has taken up a special plantation programme. As a result, the greenery in the city increased to 30 per cent, which was only 17 per cent in 2021.

While the plants in central medians were only 10 km in the past, it increased to 23 km and the avenue plantation was increased from 20 km to 30 km this year. “Along with this, the construction of drain-to-drain roads, renovation of potholes, and usage of sweeping machines, and mist sprayers to prevent pollution and implementation of waste management practices, including composting and recycling and generation of electricity from wet waste at Jindal power project resulted in reducing pollution in the city,” the Mayor stated. He thanked the civic officials, and public representatives for their collected efforts in this achievement and extended his congratulations.

IMPRESSIBLE MEASURES

Special plantation programme to increase green cover

Renovation of potholes

Construction of drain-to-drain roads

Usage of sweeping machines & mist sprayers

Composting, recycling of wet waste

