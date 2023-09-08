Jagananna Arogya Suraksha scheme to be launched on September 30

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health Vidadala Rajini has said the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha scheme will be launched on September 30, which will be a boon for the poor. Reviewing arrangements for the implementation of the scheme with the health department officials on Thursday, she said village/ward volunteers will conduct a door-to-door campaign to promote awareness among people about it.

Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, who took stock of the arrangements being made for Jagananna Argoya Suraksha, said the door-to-door awareness campaign will be held on September 15. From September 16, a door-to-door survey will be conducted by ANMs and CHOs. Special Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu has been asked to read the campaign material, test kits, medicines and other materials.

The focus of the survey will be on taking note of not just general illness and seasonal diseases, but also chronic health problems of people, medical and nutritious issues faced by pregnant women, new mothers, people with less weight, and those suffering from leprosy, TB and other diseases.

In tribal areas, the focus will be on malaria, dengue and medical ailments like sickle cell anaemia. The Women and Child Welfare Department has been directed to ensure nutritious food is supplied to those suffering from anaemia. The Education Department has been asked to conduct medical tests for students in schools, identify medical ailments and take necessary action to address them.

The Chief Secretary instructed the officials to ensure that one medical camp is conducted per day in every Mandal from September 30. An action plan should be prepared for the conduct of medical camps in all 695 mandals of the State. The medical camps will be attended by specialist doctors, besides general physicians and other health officials.

Directions have been given for the procurement of an adequate quantity of medicines and dispatch of the stocks to mandals much before the commencement of medical camps. The Minister for Health said, “Specialist doctors from Aarogyasri Network Hospitals will also attend the medical camps. The medical camps will be conducted for about one month. The new initiative will be a boon for the people living in rural areas of the State.”

