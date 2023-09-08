Nobel laureate terms educational reforms of AP govt ‘revolutionary’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nobel laureate Michael Kremer lauded the educational reforms in Andhra Pradesh and termed them highly successful and rewarding. Kremer, a Professor in Economics and Public Policy at University of Chicago, is the founding director of the development innovation lab at the Becker Friedman Institute for Economics.

In 2019, he was jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Economics, with Esther Duflo and Abhijit Banerjee, for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty. Kremer, along with Emily Cupito from DIL University, Chicago, visited Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan’s central office in the State on Thursday.

During their visit, S Suresh Kumar, Commissioner of School Education, and B Srinivasa Rao, Director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, provided insights into the educational schemes and programmes being implemented by the Andhra Pradesh government.

On learning about the reforms brought in the education sector in the State, Kremer termed them strategic and revolutionary. His team will visit the schools where the Personalised and Adaptive Learning (PAL) project is being implemented in the State under the auspices of the Central Square Foundation. The team will visit various schools in the Eluru district for three days.

“It is a pleasure to research the implementation of Andhra Pradesh’s education system by the Chicago University team. Such research studies will further contribute to the development of education in the State,” said Suresh Kumar.

