‘Ryots in Andhra Pradesh must adopt aerobic method of cultivation’: Andhra Minister

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu instructed officials to raise awareness about the aerobic method of cultivation among farmers. He along with Guntur district collector Venugopal Reddy participated in the 46th district water resources committee meeting here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector informed that as many as 18.44 lakh of land is being cultivated under the Krishna western delta canal, 27,000 acres under the Guntur channel, and 3,794 acres under micro irrigation lakes in the district. Due to a shortage of water, only 11 TMC of water is available in the Krishna Western Delta canal against the total requirement of 14.60 TMC.

Explaining the current status of various water reservoirs, the minister said as many as 82.96 TMC of water is present in Srisailam project, 154.99 TMC in Nagarjuna Sagar, and 21.36 TMC in Pulichintala project.

“The country has faced a severe rain deficit in the month of August,” the minister stated and added that the supply of water for crops can be facilitated under Krishna Western Delta ayacut.

However, he highlighted that the situation is worse as Nagarjuna Sagar's left canal has barely any water. It may noted that water is usually released from the left canal in the month of August for cultivation purposes.

Ambati instructed the officials to prepare an action plan and implement ‘warabandi’ to release water from the Krishna delta to facilitate the farmers and encourage them to adopt micro-irrigation and other water-conserving cultivation methods.

“As more rains are predicted in the near future, we are hoping the situation gets better. I urge the farmers to utilize the water without any wastage,” the minister said.

MLCs M Hanumantha Rao, ChYesuratnam, MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, joint collector Raja Kumari, Tenali sub-collector Githanjali Sharma, and officials of irrigation, agriculture, and horticulture departments were also present.

