TDP chief blames YSRC govt for agricultural crisis

Published: 08th September 2023 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2023 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu (Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu lambasted the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for ignoring the welfare of the farmers and leaving them in the lurch.

Participating in ‘Praja Vedika on Agricultural Crisis’ at Kalyandurgam on Thursday, he said the inefficiency of the YSRC government was adversely affecting the lives of thousands of farmers, ultimately pushing them towards the extreme step.

Naidu expressed deep concern over the increasing suicides among farmers in Andhra Pradesh. He attributed the tragic events to the anti-farmer policies of the YSRC government. “The State has the dubious distinction of being second in farmer suicides, which have surged by 19% after Jagan assumed power in 2019,” he said.

However, the situation of Anantapur farmers has severely deteriorated under the Jagan government. Not only did the YSRC government shift focus away from interlinking rivers and halt the progress of irrigation projects, but also discontinued all subsidies previously provided, he said.

Later addressing a public meeting as part of his ‘Babu Surety - Mee Bhavishaythuku Guarantee’ at Gooty, Naidu said Jagan might have money and muscle power, but TDP has blessings of people.

