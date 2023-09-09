Andhra Pradesh: Cop shoots self with service weapon

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: A 55-year-old police head constable allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon at Lokayukta state head office in Kurnool city on Friday. This is the third such incident to be reported in the past three days in the erstwhile Kurnool district.

The deceased was identified as R Satyanarayana, a resident of Venkataramana colony, in Kurnool city. According to the Fourth Town police station circle inspector Sankharaiah, the head constable took this extreme step as he went to the washroom after attending his duty at around 9:30am on Friday.

Hearing a loud noise, the office staff rushed to the washroom. They were stunned to see the 55-year-old lying in a pool of blood as he had shot himself on his head. The constable was immediately shifted to Kurnool government general hospital. The deceased is survived by his wife and two daughters.

It is learnt that the constable was reportedly battling financial crisis as he had borrowed huge amount of money from his friends due to his alcohol addiction and betting. A case has been registered based on the complaints of his wife. Satyanarayana was earlier discharged from his duties at Motor Transport Office (MTO) section as a driver and he was deputed at Lokayukta office just two days back.

It may be noted that a police constable Sadeep Kumar (32), working at DSP office had died by suicide by hanging himself at his house on September 6 over family problems. In another incident, an excise department police constable Gaddam Adamu (47) was found dead at his house in Banaganapalle town under suspicious circumstances on September 6. Last year, 31-year-old Rama Krishna, working at Nandyal Three Town police station, ended his life by hanging himself at the police station.

Responding to the series of suicides, the Kurnool district SP G Krishnakanth told TNIE that the constables ended their lives due to problems in their families. “There hasn’t been any sort of stress or pressure from the department,” he said, and added that awareness must be raised among staff with focus on mental health, especially among the middle-aged personnel.

“Even the department has organised motivational camps on tackling psychological stress. Those who are unable to handle pressure must consult with a psychologist, at least once in a week, to find solution to their problems,” the SP stated. He further said that they conducted grievance meetings once in a week to address issues faced by personnel.

