Andhra Sub-junior Badminton championship inaugurated

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: It is highly appreciable that the management has established this ‘Lord Krishna Badminton Academy’ here at Ongole with all necessary sophisticated equipment and made available most experienced coaches, said former minister and YSRC senior leader Siddha Raghava Rao.

Participating as a chief guest, he formally inaugurated the three-day AP state U-13 Sub-junior Badminton Championship-2023 at Lord Krishna Indoor Stadium here on Friday.

Earlier, the organisers including AP State Badminton Association president Mukkala Dwarakanadh, Prakasam district Badminton Association president JS Lakshman Reddy and Lord Krishna Badminton Academy founder president Addanki Murali Krishna welcomed the chief guest.

As many as 231 junior badminton players, including boys and girls from all 13 districts are participating in this tournament under Sub-junior singles (Boys and Girls), Sub-Junior Doubles (Boys and Girls) categories.

