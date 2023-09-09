Delhi liquor scam case: YSRC MP turns approver?

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Lok Sabha MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy has reportedly turned approver in the alleged Delhi liquor scam. The Enforcement Directorate, the central agency that is investigating into the allegations of money laundering in the excise scam, had earlier arrested the YSRC leader’s son, Raghava Reddy, who is currently out on bail.

While the Magunta family has been in the liquor business for decades, Raghava Reddy is the owner of Chennai-based liquor manufacturing units, Enrica Enterprises Private Limited. The ED had mentioned that Raghava Reddy was a part of the alleged South Group.

During Raghava Reddy’s arrest, the ED, in its chargesheet, had mentioned that the MP met several key AAP leaders in New Delhi. The ED is reportedly of the view that Srinivasulu’s statements will act as evidence against AAP leaders who benefitted from the scam.

Some of the accused, including Telangana-based businessman P Sarath Chandra Reddy, turned approvers in the case. It may be noted that the ED had arrested Sarath Chandra. He was later released on bail.

According to sources, the probe agency had reportedly questioned Sreenivasulu Reddy in March in connection with the alleged scam and had stumbled upon crucial information.

However, the MP had denied the involvement of his or his family members in the case. However, it has been learnt that the MP has agreed to cooperate with the investigation and share all information he has regarding the scam.

VIJAYAWADA: Lok Sabha MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy has reportedly turned approver in the alleged Delhi liquor scam. The Enforcement Directorate, the central agency that is investigating into the allegations of money laundering in the excise scam, had earlier arrested the YSRC leader’s son, Raghava Reddy, who is currently out on bail. While the Magunta family has been in the liquor business for decades, Raghava Reddy is the owner of Chennai-based liquor manufacturing units, Enrica Enterprises Private Limited. The ED had mentioned that Raghava Reddy was a part of the alleged South Group. During Raghava Reddy’s arrest, the ED, in its chargesheet, had mentioned that the MP met several key AAP leaders in New Delhi. The ED is reportedly of the view that Srinivasulu’s statements will act as evidence against AAP leaders who benefitted from the scam.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Some of the accused, including Telangana-based businessman P Sarath Chandra Reddy, turned approvers in the case. It may be noted that the ED had arrested Sarath Chandra. He was later released on bail. According to sources, the probe agency had reportedly questioned Sreenivasulu Reddy in March in connection with the alleged scam and had stumbled upon crucial information. However, the MP had denied the involvement of his or his family members in the case. However, it has been learnt that the MP has agreed to cooperate with the investigation and share all information he has regarding the scam.