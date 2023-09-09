Fake letter row: YSRUHS issues revised notification for PG admissions

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of controversy involving GSL Medical College in Rajahmundry, Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences (YSRUHS) has issued a revised notification for web options for PG medical admissions for the academic year 2023-24.

The controversy erupted following a notice issued by National Medical Commission (NMC) issued a notice on September 5 stating that a fake/ forged Letter of Permission (LoP) was issued to GSL Medical College, indicating an increase in the number of seats for the MD (Radio Diagnosis) programme from 10 to 24 for the academic year 2023-24.

In a swift response to this, Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences communicated with the NMC, seeking clarification. The NMC, in an email response on September 7, confirmed that no Letters of Permission (LoPs) were granted to GSL Medical College, Rajahmundry, for enhancing seat capacities in two specific specialities MD (Radio Diagnosis) and MD (Emergency Medicine).

As a result of this clarification, the university has taken the necessary steps to rectify the admission process. The revised phase-I admissions into the Management Quota for PG (Medical) courses for the academic year 2023-24, which were initially released on September 4 have been officially cancelled.

Consequently, a fresh notification has been issued, notifying candidates of the opportunity to exercise new web options for the Revised Phase-I counselling of Management Quota seats (S1(A/B), S2, and S3). These seats are available for admission into postgraduate medical degree and diploma courses in both non-minority and minority medical colleges for the academic year 2023-2024.

In a noteworthy clause of the notification, it is emphasised that if any candidate fails to exercise web options for this revised Phase-I counselling by September 7, the previously saved or submitted web options for Revised Phase-I (except for MD (RD) and MD (EM) specialities in GSL Medical College, Rajahmundry) will automatically be considered. Based on the web options, the University will conduct allotments.

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of controversy involving GSL Medical College in Rajahmundry, Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences (YSRUHS) has issued a revised notification for web options for PG medical admissions for the academic year 2023-24. The controversy erupted following a notice issued by National Medical Commission (NMC) issued a notice on September 5 stating that a fake/ forged Letter of Permission (LoP) was issued to GSL Medical College, indicating an increase in the number of seats for the MD (Radio Diagnosis) programme from 10 to 24 for the academic year 2023-24. In a swift response to this, Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences communicated with the NMC, seeking clarification. The NMC, in an email response on September 7, confirmed that no Letters of Permission (LoPs) were granted to GSL Medical College, Rajahmundry, for enhancing seat capacities in two specific specialities MD (Radio Diagnosis) and MD (Emergency Medicine).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As a result of this clarification, the university has taken the necessary steps to rectify the admission process. The revised phase-I admissions into the Management Quota for PG (Medical) courses for the academic year 2023-24, which were initially released on September 4 have been officially cancelled. Consequently, a fresh notification has been issued, notifying candidates of the opportunity to exercise new web options for the Revised Phase-I counselling of Management Quota seats (S1(A/B), S2, and S3). These seats are available for admission into postgraduate medical degree and diploma courses in both non-minority and minority medical colleges for the academic year 2023-2024. In a noteworthy clause of the notification, it is emphasised that if any candidate fails to exercise web options for this revised Phase-I counselling by September 7, the previously saved or submitted web options for Revised Phase-I (except for MD (RD) and MD (EM) specialities in GSL Medical College, Rajahmundry) will automatically be considered. Based on the web options, the University will conduct allotments.