Home States Andhra Pradesh

Light rainfall likely in Andhra Pradesh today

Light to moderate rainfall is likely at various locations across the State on Saturday.

Published: 09th September 2023 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2023 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Due to the lower tropospheric winds in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, which predominantly originate from the southwest and west directions, light to moderate rainfall is likely at various locations across the State on Saturday.

According to the AP State Disaster Management Authority, people in several districts, including Parvathipuram Manyam, Krishna, Bapatla, Kurnool and Nandyal, should be prepared for scattered light to moderate rainfall.

Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Kakinada, Konaseema, East and West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, YSR and Sathya Sai districts may also experience scattered light rainfall.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp