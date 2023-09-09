Light rainfall likely in Andhra Pradesh today

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Due to the lower tropospheric winds in Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, which predominantly originate from the southwest and west directions, light to moderate rainfall is likely at various locations across the State on Saturday. According to the AP State Disaster Management Authority, people in several districts, including Parvathipuram Manyam, Krishna, Bapatla, Kurnool and Nandyal, should be prepared for scattered light to moderate rainfall. Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Kakinada, Konaseema, East and West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, YSR and Sathya Sai districts may also experience scattered light rainfall.