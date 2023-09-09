No decision yet on my constituency: Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a surprising development, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said a decision on the constituency from which he will contest in the ensuing elections will be decided only after wider consultations within the party.

Addressing a public meeting in Nandyal on Friday, Naidu made it clear that TDP tickets will be finalised only after elaborate discussions with the party leaders. The names of candidates will be finalised before the elections. That is the policy of TDP,’’ he averred.

Naidu made the comments when TDP cadres congregated at his meeting asked for a clarity on the party candidate for Nandyal constituency. Though Naidu is expected to contest from Kuppam constituency in the coming elections, the fresh comments made by him are likely to fuel speculation that he is in search of another safe seat for him.

Launching a broadside against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu called upon the people to dethrone the YSRC government. “Psycho should go, Cycle (TDP symbol) should come should be the slogan of all,” he asserted.

Playing an audio clip of what Jagan promised to the people before 2019 elections, Naidu said the Chief Minister had miserably failed to fulfil the promises like achieving SCS and abolition of CPS. “How can Jagan seek the votes of the people without fulfilling the promises made to them in the previous elections?” the TDP chief asked.

