Home States Andhra Pradesh

No decision yet on my constituency: Chandrababu Naidu

Launching a broadside against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu called upon the people to dethrone the YSRC government.

Published: 09th September 2023 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2023 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu (Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a surprising development, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has said a decision on the constituency from which he will contest in the ensuing elections will be decided only after wider consultations within the party.

Addressing a public meeting in Nandyal on Friday, Naidu made it clear that TDP tickets will be finalised only after elaborate discussions with the party leaders. The names of candidates will be finalised before the elections. That is the policy of TDP,’’ he averred.

Naidu made the comments when TDP cadres congregated at his meeting asked for a clarity on the party candidate for Nandyal constituency. Though Naidu is expected to contest from Kuppam constituency in the coming elections, the fresh comments made by him are likely to fuel speculation that he is in search of another safe seat for him.

Launching a broadside against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu called upon the people to dethrone the YSRC government. “Psycho should go, Cycle (TDP symbol) should come should be the slogan of all,” he asserted.

Playing an audio clip of what Jagan promised to the people before 2019 elections, Naidu said the Chief Minister had miserably failed to fulfil the promises like achieving SCS and abolition of CPS. “How can Jagan seek the votes of the people without fulfilling the promises made to them in the previous elections?” the TDP chief asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu AP Assembly elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp