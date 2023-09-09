Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Skill Universe’ to come up soon: Buggana Rajendranath

The dashboard being developed by the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) will be launched soon.

Published: 09th September 2023 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2023 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Finance and Skill Development and Training Buggana Rajendranath has said ‘Skill Universe’ dashboard will be set up to provide comprehensive information to the educated youth about skill development training and job placements.

Chairing a review meeting with officials at his camp office on Friday, Buggana said the details of the youth enrolled for skill training, those undergoing and completed training and those who got placements, will be uploaded onto the online portal time-to-time.

Commissioner (Skill Development and Training) S Suresh Kumar and APSSDC Managing Director Vinod Kumar explained the salient features of the dashboard to the Finance Minister.

Stating that the government is taking measures to overcome shortage of lecturers in polytechnics and ITIs, Buggana directed the officials to submit a report mentioning the priority of appointment of lab technicians, teaching and non-teaching staff on outsourcing, contract and regular basis. Director (Technical Education) Ch Nagarani and other senior officials were present.

