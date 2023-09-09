Home States Andhra Pradesh

State-of-art tech can save precious lives, says Andhra Pradesh Health Minister

AP Health Minister Vidadala Rajini (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini said that there is a great chance of saving people’s lives if one utilises the state-of-the-art technology in emergency medical services.

Speaking at a meeting held at the headquarters of the department in Mangalagiri with a five-member team belonging to National Health Service (NHS) of the UK’s government on Friday, the Minister emphasized on the need of emergency services.

The UK team members  Richards, David,  Lizi,  Emee and  Radha Reddy called on the Minister who came to address a gathering at training sessions organised by the health department for the Emergency Medical Technicians working in 108 Vehicles.

The minister said that the team will explain the technicians on the methods implemented by the government of UK in emergency medication to enhance the knowledge of staff working with 108 services. EMS operations head Gangadhar and others present.

