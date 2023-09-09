Water woes to end in Palnadu soon

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bringing a huge relief to the residents of Palnadu, the shortage of drinking water will soon be resolved, as the construction works of various drinking water projects in the district are going on in full swing.

The Palnadu region, which is 150m above mean sea level, due to its geographical conditions records high temperatures and less rainfall compared to areas of Guntur and Bapatla districts, resulting in low groundwater levels. As a result, people in the area are suffering with severe water scarcity, especially during the summer season.

After the formation of Palnadu district, Macherla, and Vinukonda are among the major towns with a population over 1.25 lakh, including 66,000 in Vinukonda and 57,796 in Macherla. In order to put an end to the hardships of people, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank has allotted Rs 249.11 crore for the construction of drinking water projects. Out of the total budget, Rs 166.11 crore have been allotted for Vinukonda, and Rs 88 crore for Macherla.

Though the foundation stone for the construction works was laid in 2022, the works got slightly delayed last year. However, the officials are planning to finish the works as early as possible and have expedited the works.As part of this, along with three overhead tanks with Rs 27 crores, a storage tank in over 200 acres of land connecting Singara pond and Dondapadu pond, and the latest water treatment plant would be set up with Rs 125 crore.

With the completion of this project, the residents of Reddy Nagar, Dharmapuri Colony, Railpet, Kalyanpuri Colony, Ambedkar Nagar, Siddharth Nagar, and other areas on the outskirts of the town, whose residents were getting water supply for only four months in a year, would get continuous water supply round-the-clock.

