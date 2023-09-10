12 junior colleges to address dropout rate in AP's Palnadu district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to decrease the number of college dropouts, as many as 12 junior colleges are being set up in Palnadu district. The State government has decided to establish at least two junior colleges in each mandal and one of them is exclusively for girls.

Palnadu district administration has identified three mandals in the district where there are no government Junior colleges for girls and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs). As many parents in these villages were reluctant to send their children to another town for intermediate education, the dropouts have been high.

In order to prevent this, the high schools in Edlapadu, Savalyapuram, and 75 Thyalluru mandals were upgraded into High School Plus for girls. All required basic amenities have been set up and over 80 students got admissions for the current academic year.

Meanwhile, the officials are planning to set up nine more colleges in Narasaraopet, Savalyapuram, Pedakurappadu, Amaravati, Rajupalem, Chilakaluripet, Yedlapadu, Muppalla and Machavaram, and begin admissions from the next academic year in MPC and BiPC courses. As many as 40 seats would be available in each course in all 12 centres and seats would be allotted following all regulations considering the reservation, and students from below the poverty line, officials added.

