Associate Prof from Nandyal preaches ‘English for all’ in Andhra

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: Kiran Kumar Reddy, an Associate Professor of English at RGMCET (Rajiv Gandhi Memorial College of Engineering and Technology) in Nandyal, strongly believes that a grip on the English language helps enhance the confidence level of students and job seekers and his slogan is ‘English for all’.

Hence, the English literature lover has laid emphasis on presentation skills to build confidence among students. The Associate Professor, who introduced task-based learning in the curriculum to improve the language skills of students, has been conducting online and offline classes in the English language free of cost for the benefit of students for quite a long. About 5,000 students and unemployed youth have so far benefited from his English language classes.

Initially, he imparted English communication skills among the orphan children at Budhavarpet, a slum in Kurnool city, in 2009. Later, he set up Helping Hands to help the poor students in and around Kurnool city, while working at KV Subba Reddy Engineering College. As a faculty of Brindavan Engineering College, he started the Orators Club to enhance the oral English skills of students. He also conducted several workshops as the Head of the English Department at RGMCET.

Kiran Kumar, who also worked as the Board of Studies chairman to frame the new curriculum, prepared several modules to develop the teaching and learning process. Laying emphasis on the skill development of students with rural backgrounds, he conducted special English classes for them. Kiran Kumar has published 35 research papers in reputed English journals, besides writing two books for the benefit of students appearing for competitive examinations.

His recent book titled ‘An Approach to American, Commonwealth and Indian Literature for Competitive Examinations’ is a big hit. Speaking to TNIE, Kiran Kumar said, “Students need to develop both English communication and interview skills to get better placements in campus recruitment drives.”

KURNOOL: Kiran Kumar Reddy, an Associate Professor of English at RGMCET (Rajiv Gandhi Memorial College of Engineering and Technology) in Nandyal, strongly believes that a grip on the English language helps enhance the confidence level of students and job seekers and his slogan is ‘English for all’. Hence, the English literature lover has laid emphasis on presentation skills to build confidence among students. The Associate Professor, who introduced task-based learning in the curriculum to improve the language skills of students, has been conducting online and offline classes in the English language free of cost for the benefit of students for quite a long. About 5,000 students and unemployed youth have so far benefited from his English language classes. Initially, he imparted English communication skills among the orphan children at Budhavarpet, a slum in Kurnool city, in 2009. Later, he set up Helping Hands to help the poor students in and around Kurnool city, while working at KV Subba Reddy Engineering College. As a faculty of Brindavan Engineering College, he started the Orators Club to enhance the oral English skills of students. He also conducted several workshops as the Head of the English Department at RGMCET.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Kiran Kumar, who also worked as the Board of Studies chairman to frame the new curriculum, prepared several modules to develop the teaching and learning process. Laying emphasis on the skill development of students with rural backgrounds, he conducted special English classes for them. Kiran Kumar has published 35 research papers in reputed English journals, besides writing two books for the benefit of students appearing for competitive examinations. His recent book titled ‘An Approach to American, Commonwealth and Indian Literature for Competitive Examinations’ is a big hit. Speaking to TNIE, Kiran Kumar said, “Students need to develop both English communication and interview skills to get better placements in campus recruitment drives.”