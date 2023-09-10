Former AP CM Chandrababu Naidu remanded to 14-day judicial custody

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was remanded to 14 days judicial custody in the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam.

After more than six hours of arguments, the ACB court in Vijayawada delivered its verdict Sunday evening remanding Naidu to judicial custody. High tension prevailed outside the Courts Complex in Vijayawada and in other parts of the city as TDP leaders took up protests against the arrest of Naidu.

The APCID filed a 28-page remand report Sunday morning, in which it stated that although the accused has been listed as Accused Number 37, he is the chief architect and conspirator of the offense. Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in connection with the `371 crore AP State Skill Development Corporation Scam on Saturday (September 9) early hours.

Seeking his judicial custody, the CID said though the officials arranged a chopper to take him to Vijayawada from Nandyal where he was arrested, the Leader of the Opposition refused. The convoy was obstructed several times by TDP cadres which is an indication of intimidating law enforcement officials by virtue of his position

Earlier, at around 3:30 a.m. after nearly 10 hours of questioning, the TDP chief was brought to Vijayawada Government Hospital for medical examination and was taken back to CBI SIT office in Tadepalle at around 5 a.m. instead of ACB Special Court as expected.

VIJAYAWADA: TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was remanded to 14 days judicial custody in the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam. After more than six hours of arguments, the ACB court in Vijayawada delivered its verdict Sunday evening remanding Naidu to judicial custody. High tension prevailed outside the Courts Complex in Vijayawada and in other parts of the city as TDP leaders took up protests against the arrest of Naidu. The APCID filed a 28-page remand report Sunday morning, in which it stated that although the accused has been listed as Accused Number 37, he is the chief architect and conspirator of the offense. Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in connection with the `371 crore AP State Skill Development Corporation Scam on Saturday (September 9) early hours.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Seeking his judicial custody, the CID said though the officials arranged a chopper to take him to Vijayawada from Nandyal where he was arrested, the Leader of the Opposition refused. The convoy was obstructed several times by TDP cadres which is an indication of intimidating law enforcement officials by virtue of his position Earlier, at around 3:30 a.m. after nearly 10 hours of questioning, the TDP chief was brought to Vijayawada Government Hospital for medical examination and was taken back to CBI SIT office in Tadepalle at around 5 a.m. instead of ACB Special Court as expected.