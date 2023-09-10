No vendetta in Naidu’s arrest: AP Government Advisor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Brushing aside the allegations that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested for political vendetta, YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy made it clear that the arrest was part of the CID investigation into a multi-crore scam.

Speaking to media persons soon after the arrest of Naidu on Saturday, he said, “There is no need for political victimisation of a spent force like Naidu, but the law is taking its own course as the scam is an economic offence of the highest order. Naidu is the main conspirator of the skill development scheme scam.”

Sajjala said Naidu was well aware that he would be arrested and planned to take advantage of it politically. “Perceiving that the cases against him are strong, Naidu stated that he might have been arrested in a day or two during a public interaction in Anantapur district a few days ago. During the arrest, Naidu questioned why no notice was served on him. In economic offences, there is no need for serving any notice to make arrests,” Sajjala maintained.

The YSRC general secretary said the CID registered an FIR with regard to the skill development scam on December 9, 2021, and thoroughly probed the case. Based on the evidence, Naidu was arrested for questioning following due procedure.

“The TDP chief is not above the law and CID officials have followed the due procedure in arresting Naidu. Politics and crime investigation are different and the arrest has been made based on the merits of the case. The rest will be decided by the court of law,” he asserted.

Explaining the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation scam involving `370 crore, Sajjala maintained that if the YSRC government was seeking political advantage, Naidu’s name would have been included in the FIR at that time itself.

“The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has never stooped to such a low and let the investigation agency do its probe thoroughly. After two years, with enough evidence in hand, Naidu has been arrested,” he averred and added that even in the income tax notices issued to the TDP chief, there is strong evidence against him.

“Before the law, age is never a factor. Young or old, the law will be the same for everyone. Now, the TDP is making all-out efforts to re-emerge as a political power. But, it has become a party of cuss words. It is clear from their attitude that they do not have public support, while YSRC has it in plenty,” he said.

VIJAYAWADA: Brushing aside the allegations that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was arrested for political vendetta, YSRC general secretary and Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy made it clear that the arrest was part of the CID investigation into a multi-crore scam. Speaking to media persons soon after the arrest of Naidu on Saturday, he said, “There is no need for political victimisation of a spent force like Naidu, but the law is taking its own course as the scam is an economic offence of the highest order. Naidu is the main conspirator of the skill development scheme scam.” Sajjala said Naidu was well aware that he would be arrested and planned to take advantage of it politically. “Perceiving that the cases against him are strong, Naidu stated that he might have been arrested in a day or two during a public interaction in Anantapur district a few days ago. During the arrest, Naidu questioned why no notice was served on him. In economic offences, there is no need for serving any notice to make arrests,” Sajjala maintained.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The YSRC general secretary said the CID registered an FIR with regard to the skill development scam on December 9, 2021, and thoroughly probed the case. Based on the evidence, Naidu was arrested for questioning following due procedure. “The TDP chief is not above the law and CID officials have followed the due procedure in arresting Naidu. Politics and crime investigation are different and the arrest has been made based on the merits of the case. The rest will be decided by the court of law,” he asserted. Explaining the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation scam involving `370 crore, Sajjala maintained that if the YSRC government was seeking political advantage, Naidu’s name would have been included in the FIR at that time itself. “The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has never stooped to such a low and let the investigation agency do its probe thoroughly. After two years, with enough evidence in hand, Naidu has been arrested,” he averred and added that even in the income tax notices issued to the TDP chief, there is strong evidence against him. “Before the law, age is never a factor. Young or old, the law will be the same for everyone. Now, the TDP is making all-out efforts to re-emerge as a political power. But, it has become a party of cuss words. It is clear from their attitude that they do not have public support, while YSRC has it in plenty,” he said.