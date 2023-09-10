TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu produced at ACB special court in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was produced in the ACB special court in Vijayawada on Sunday at 6 am, nearly 24 hours after his arrest.

APCID filed a 28-page Remand Report, in which it stated that although the accused has been listed as Accused Number 37, he is the chief architect and conspirator of the offence. Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in connection with a Rs 371 crore AP State Skill Development Corporation Scam on Saturday (September 9) early hours.

Counsel for the TDP chief sought permission from the court to allow three lawyers to argue the case on his behalf, but permission was granted for only two. Supreme Court advocate Sidharth Luthra and senior advocate Posani Venkateswara Rao are arguing for Naidu in the case.

A petition was filed to reject the remand report submitted by the APCID and arguments are still continuing.

In the remand report, CID said Naidu was non-cooperative during interrogation and replied vaguely saying that he did not remember certain issues

Seeking his judicial custody, the remand report said though the officials arranged a chopper to take him to Vijayawada from Nandyal where he was arrested, the Leader of the Opposition refused. The convoy was obstructed several times by TDP cadres which is an indication of intimidating law enforcement officials by virtue of his position

Earlier, at around 3:30 a.m after nearly 10 hours of questioning, the TDP chief was brought to Vijayawada Government Hospital for medical examination and interestingly he was taken back to CBI SIT office in Tadepalle at around 5 a.m.instead of ACB Special Court as expected. When he questioned the officials about the same, they said the remand report was not ready yet.

