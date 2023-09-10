Youth wields paint brush to protect nature in Andhra Pradesh

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: Contributing her efforts in a unique way to create awareness among the people on conserving nature and protecting trees, Kodavaluri Prasanna has been painting portraits of famous personalities.

Hailing from Proddatur town of Kadapa district, the 25-year-old has completed her Intermediate and is pursuing her interest in fine arts. Observing her passion for painting, Prasanna’s parents, Ramachandra Raju and Manjula joined her at T Ramanjaneyulu Institute, which kick-started her journey. With a logo-‘Vruksho Rakshati Rakshitah’, this young artist has been working hard to create awareness among the people through her paintings for the past four years.

Prasanna has made portraits of famous personalities, including Padma Shree awardee Timmakka, former Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, film stars Krishna, Suman, Kajol, Shankar Shanmugam, Nikhil Siddharth, musician Ilayaraja, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraju Bommai, former Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, former Governor Rosaiah, ISRO Chairman S Somnath and several other prominent people.

“My interest for painting sprouted during my childhood. I wanted to use my skill for a good cause and came up with this idea of creating awareness among people on nature conservation through my paintings. My intention of painting portraits of famous celebrities is to grab their attention, which further makes it easy for me to instil the idea of saving trees into the people who admire these celebrities. I am planning to take up a campaign of planting saplings in various locations soon to bring awareness among the people,” Prasanna said.

