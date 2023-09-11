Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh sub-junior badminton Championships draws to an end

The event, which took place from September 7 to 10, witnessed young badminton enthusiasts from across the state vying for glory.

Published: 11th September 2023 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2023 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Badminton

Representational Image. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Badminton Association wrapped up the State Sub-Junior (U-13) Badminton Championships 2023 with an electrifying display of talent, dedication, and sportsmanship at the Lord Krishna Badminton Academy in Ongole.

The event, which took place from September 7 to 10, witnessed young badminton enthusiasts from across the state vying for glory. Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Badminton Association P Ankamma Choudary proudly announced the winners and runner-ups, showcasing the potential and skill within the state’s budding badminton community.

In the Girl’s Singles category, DV Yagna Sree from Anantapur emerged victorious, while Deepati Trishitha from East Godavari gave a commendable performance as the runner-up. The Boys Singles title was claimed by DV Yagnadath of Anantapur, while K Chadwick from Visakhapatnam emerged as the runner-up.

The Girls Doubles event witnessed an exciting showdown, with DV Yagna Sree from Anantapur and K Sri Sloka Reddy from Nellore emerging as the champions. Vijaya Tejashwini Dantuluri from West Godavari and Pacha Vedika from Visakhapatnam secured the runner-up position.

In the Boys Doubles, DV Yagnadath from Anantapur and Amudala Pranav from Chittoor emerged as the winners, while K Chadwick from Visakhapatnam and Mahamkali Jashwanth from Kurnool showcased their skills as runner-ups. The Valedictory function was held at Lord Krishna Badminton Academy saw many distinguished guests.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Badminton Association Badminton Championships 2023

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp