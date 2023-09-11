Andhra Pradesh sub-junior badminton Championships draws to an end

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Badminton Association wrapped up the State Sub-Junior (U-13) Badminton Championships 2023 with an electrifying display of talent, dedication, and sportsmanship at the Lord Krishna Badminton Academy in Ongole.

The event, which took place from September 7 to 10, witnessed young badminton enthusiasts from across the state vying for glory. Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh Badminton Association P Ankamma Choudary proudly announced the winners and runner-ups, showcasing the potential and skill within the state’s budding badminton community.

In the Girl’s Singles category, DV Yagna Sree from Anantapur emerged victorious, while Deepati Trishitha from East Godavari gave a commendable performance as the runner-up. The Boys Singles title was claimed by DV Yagnadath of Anantapur, while K Chadwick from Visakhapatnam emerged as the runner-up.

The Girls Doubles event witnessed an exciting showdown, with DV Yagna Sree from Anantapur and K Sri Sloka Reddy from Nellore emerging as the champions. Vijaya Tejashwini Dantuluri from West Godavari and Pacha Vedika from Visakhapatnam secured the runner-up position.

In the Boys Doubles, DV Yagnadath from Anantapur and Amudala Pranav from Chittoor emerged as the winners, while K Chadwick from Visakhapatnam and Mahamkali Jashwanth from Kurnool showcased their skills as runner-ups. The Valedictory function was held at Lord Krishna Badminton Academy saw many distinguished guests.

