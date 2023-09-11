Chandrababu Naidu behind bars

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) special court on Sunday remanded former chief minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu in judicial custody for 14 days in the alleged Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam. He was shifted to Rajamahendravaram Central Prison. The verdict, which came after almost seven-and-a-half hours of arguments from the advocates of Naidu and the APCID, predictably sparked outrage among TDP leaders and cadre.

TDP State President K Atchannaidu condemned Naidu’s arrest in the ‘illegal case’ and called for a Statewide bandh on Monday. Police security has been intensified across the State to prevent any untoward incidents. Jana Sena Party extended its support to the bandh. The CID sleuths, who arrested Naidu at Nandyal on Saturday morning, produced him in court on Sunday morning after conducting the mandatory medical tests for him at the Vijayawada Government General Hospital (GGH).

In the remand report, the CID narrated the sequence of events in the scam and pointed out that though it was agreed that M/s Siemens would give 90% as grant-in-aid, and the State government the remaining to open six centres of excellence and several skill development institutions, Naidu “intentionally” did not insist on the contribution of the technology partners. It explained that a part of the Rs 371 crore released by the government as advance despite the technology partners— Seimens and DesignTech not giving a paisa—was used for opening six Centres of Excellence clusters. The rest of the amount totalling over Rs 240 crore was routed and rerouted through shell companies. “Investigation revealed that Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP were the end beneficiaries of the misappropriated money,” the CID claimed.

It argued that Naidu (A-37) being the “principal conspirator” and the “only and unilateral decision-maker,” in respect of all the transactions concerning the transfer of money, is the “principal architect of the entire scheme.”

Naidu was represented by Supreme Court advocate Sidharth Luthra and the CID by additional advocate general P Sudhakar Reddy. Judge Himabindu Madhavi gave a patient hearing to both sides while giving a couple of breaks in between. Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh, party MLA Payyavula Keshav, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) and others were present with Naidu.

When Naidu sought permission to speak, the court allowed him to. He informed the court that false allegations were levelled against him for political reasons and submitted that the then cabinet had decided to float the Skill Development Corporation contrary to the CID claims that he had formed it flouting norms. Criminal action cannot be taken against government decisions, he argued and maintained that his name was not mentioned in the FIR filed by the CID on December 9, 2021, and prayed that the remand report be rejected.

When the judge asked Naidu whether he would stay in the court hall till the arguments were over, Naidu replied positively. The counsel on behalf of Naidu, Sidharth Luthra, argued that the alleged siphoned amount was released only after consulting the cabinet sub-committee and had nothing to do with Naidu, as alleged by the investigating agency. He told the court that Section 409 IPC (criminal breach of trust) is not applicable in the case of Naidu and investigation officials can issue 41A for further proceedings in the case.

Luthra also said the investigating agency did not follow the rule that an arrested person should be produced before the court within 24 hours of his or her arrest. He observed that though there was a possibility of producing Naidu before a court in Nandyal, the CID decided to bring him to the ACB court in Vijayawada. He also opined that the investigating agency should have taken the permission of the Governor as per Section 17 (a) of the IPC while arresting Naidu as he was the chief minister at the time of the alleged offence and the decision was taken by a committee unanimously.

Arguing on behalf of the CID, Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy clarified that Naidu was produced within 24 hours of his arrest. Section 409 was applicable to Naidu and there was no need to issue summons in cases related to corruption and an accused could be arrested without issuing the same, he insisted.

Sudhakar Reddy also asserted that there was no need to inform the Governor and only the Assembly Speaker needed to be informed. All rules were followed during the arrest of Naidu, the AAG said. After hearing both sides, the court reserved the orders. It was an anxious wait for nearly three hours till the court reassembled and Judge Himabindu Madhavi pronounced the verdict.

Shortly thereafter, the counsel on behalf of Naidu submitted two petitions -- one seeking home custody due to security threats and as the petitioner was an NSG Z-Plus protectee and, another for VIP facilities in prison if he was shifted to jail. The judge spoke to both the parties and ruled that Naidu be shifted to the Rajamahendravaram Central Jail. On the other hand, the CID filed a petition seeking custody of Naidu for interrogation. The petition is likely to be heard on Monday. Sources said Naidu’s counsel is preparing to move a House Motion petition in the high court seeking bail on Monday.

Naidu would get special amenities and security in the prison as per the orders of the ACB court. Asking the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison superintendent to produce Naidu before it on September 22, the court directed the prison authorities to provide all the special amenities, including food (cooked at home), medication and a special room in the central prison. The court also directed to provide sufficient and strict security, and for Naidu to be accommodated separately in view of the purported life threat.

The rest of the amount totalling over Rs 240 crore was routed and rerouted through shell companies. "Investigation revealed that Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP were the end beneficiaries of the misappropriated money," the CID claimed. It argued that Naidu (A-37) being the "principal conspirator" and the "only and unilateral decision-maker," in respect of all the transactions concerning the transfer of money, is the "principal architect of the entire scheme." Naidu was represented by Supreme Court advocate Sidharth Luthra and the CID by additional advocate general P Sudhakar Reddy. Judge Himabindu Madhavi gave a patient hearing to both sides while giving a couple of breaks in between. Naidu's son Nara Lokesh, party MLA Payyavula Keshav, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) and others were present with Naidu. When Naidu sought permission to speak, the court allowed him to. 