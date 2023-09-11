CID produced clinching evidence in AP State Skill Development Corporation scam: Sajjala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said the 14-day remand for TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is a proof that the CID has produced clinching evidence in the AP State Skill Development Corporation scam.

Speaking to mediapersons soon after the ACB court remanded the TDP chief to judicial custody, Sajjala said, “Naidu will have to face due procedure as per law. This is routine for anyone, who is accused of a crime related to corruption. Had Naidu, his son Lokesh and his adopted son Pawan Kalyan not enacted so much drama, the issue would not have become so sensational. All charges will be proved in due course and the issue will be brought to its logical conclusion.”

Indicating that the skill development scam is only a tip of the iceberg, Sajjala remarked, “The entire political life of Naidu is full of corruption and his involvement is tangible in the assigned lands scam, insider trading of Amaravati lands and several others. He had committed several economic offences during his tenure as the Chief Minister.”Describing the TDP chief as a master in managing systems, Sajjala said by virtue of that he has remained elusive. “However, the clinching evidence against Naidu, saw him getting arrested,” he remarked.

The YSRC leader accused Naidu of seeking publicity for everything as evident from his refusal of chopper to shift him to Vijayawada from Nandyal.

“While the CID planned to arrange a helicopter to bring him to Vijayawada after the arrest showing respect towards his age and status, Naidu wanted to get sympathy by preferring the road way,” he said.Sajjala found fault with the ruckus created by TDP cadres and observed that Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan enacted more drama than anyone else.

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said the 14-day remand for TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is a proof that the CID has produced clinching evidence in the AP State Skill Development Corporation scam. Speaking to mediapersons soon after the ACB court remanded the TDP chief to judicial custody, Sajjala said, “Naidu will have to face due procedure as per law. This is routine for anyone, who is accused of a crime related to corruption. Had Naidu, his son Lokesh and his adopted son Pawan Kalyan not enacted so much drama, the issue would not have become so sensational. All charges will be proved in due course and the issue will be brought to its logical conclusion.” Indicating that the skill development scam is only a tip of the iceberg, Sajjala remarked, “The entire political life of Naidu is full of corruption and his involvement is tangible in the assigned lands scam, insider trading of Amaravati lands and several others. He had committed several economic offences during his tenure as the Chief Minister.”Describing the TDP chief as a master in managing systems, Sajjala said by virtue of that he has remained elusive. “However, the clinching evidence against Naidu, saw him getting arrested,” he remarked.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The YSRC leader accused Naidu of seeking publicity for everything as evident from his refusal of chopper to shift him to Vijayawada from Nandyal. “While the CID planned to arrange a helicopter to bring him to Vijayawada after the arrest showing respect towards his age and status, Naidu wanted to get sympathy by preferring the road way,” he said.Sajjala found fault with the ruckus created by TDP cadres and observed that Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan enacted more drama than anyone else.