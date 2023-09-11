Home States Andhra Pradesh

Fear grips Andhra's V’nagaram village as elusive tiger kills another calf

However, the residents found the half-eaten carcass of the calf near the bushes and suspected that the tiger might have attacked it.

Published: 11th September 2023 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2023 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Vizianagaram Range forest officials reached the spot, examined the carcass and recorded the pugmarks of the big cat.

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: The elusive tiger on the prowl triggered fear among the people at Jayati village in Mentada mandal after the carcass of a calf was found on Sunday morning. Based on the information by the locals, Vizianagaram Range forest officials reached the spot, examined the carcass and recorded the pugmarks of the big cat. They sounded a high alert in villages surrounding Jayati with the help of revenue and police officials on the movement of the tiger.

The forest officials confirmed that it was the tiger, which has been on the prowl for the past 16 months. According to the sources, a calf, which was tied at a cattle shed on the outskirts of the village, went missing on Saturday night. However, the residents found the half-eaten carcass of the calf near the bushes and suspected that the tiger might have attacked it. Later, they informed the forest officials about the death of the cattle.

Speaking to TNIE, Vizianagaram Forest Range Officer Botcha Appalaraju said, “The elusive tiger killed a calf on the outskirts of Jayati village. Based on the information provided by locals, we reached the spot, examined the carcass and launched the procedure to disburse compensation to the farmer.  We are continuously monitoring the movement of the tiger and alerted locals through megaphones to avoid the man-animal conflict.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tiger Jayati village prowl

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp