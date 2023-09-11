Guntur GGH to get 50 new ventilators soon

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In order to provide better medical services to the patients during an emergency, as many as 50 new ventilators would be set up very shortly, said Guntur GGH superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar.

He conducted surprise inspections in various wards in the hospital on Sunday and said that `5 crore was allotted by the State government for various development works in the hospital.

Following the instructions of district Collector Venugopal Reddy to provide all basic amenities to the patients, a ventilator would be available at all beds in the ICU. Along with this, a new operation theatre would also be set up to facilitate the conduct of more surgeries without any delay, he added.

During his inspections, Kiran Kumar observed that the medical doctor on duty was not available to the

patients, who expressed discontent over the poor sanitation, and instructed the staff to immediately resolve the issue.As the state government is striving to develop the government hospitals, the staff also should work with accountability, he added.

GUNTUR: In order to provide better medical services to the patients during an emergency, as many as 50 new ventilators would be set up very shortly, said Guntur GGH superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar. He conducted surprise inspections in various wards in the hospital on Sunday and said that `5 crore was allotted by the State government for various development works in the hospital. Following the instructions of district Collector Venugopal Reddy to provide all basic amenities to the patients, a ventilator would be available at all beds in the ICU. Along with this, a new operation theatre would also be set up to facilitate the conduct of more surgeries without any delay, he added. During his inspections, Kiran Kumar observed that the medical doctor on duty was not available to the patients, who expressed discontent over the poor sanitation, and instructed the staff to immediately resolve the issue.As the state government is striving to develop the government hospitals, the staff also should work with accountability, he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });