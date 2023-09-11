Roads turn into rivers as poor drainage plagues Andhra's Kurnool towns

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: The major towns in the erstwhile Kurnool district, including, Nandyal and Adoni, have been living their worst nightmare due to the lack of proper drainage system. The absence of an underground drainage system has resulted in the roads turning into rivers during the rainy season. This issue is particularly prevalent in areas with high influxes of water from heavy downpours.

In the city, there are 52 council wards, including 33 in Kurnool assembly segment limits, 16 in Panyam assembly segment limits and 3 wards in Kodumuru limits. The reliance of natural resources such as Tungabhadra river, Handi river, KC canal, and Vakkileru vaagu (stream) to drain the floodwater is not sufficient to prevent flooding in the towns. Additionally, the condition of the roads in the extension colonies is equally poor, making driving stressful for residents and commuters.

The basic infrastructure facilities remain a dream for those living in the extension colonies. The absence of drains and the presence of potholes have become a normal part of life for locals. Complaints have been made to the municipal authorities, but the focus seems to be on the main streets and circles in the city, neglecting the needs of the extension colonies.

In Nandyal town, which is also the district headquarters, the situation is dire during the rainy season due to the lack of a proper drainage system. Many wards in the town regularly experience flooding, with areas such as Saleem Nagar, Saraswathi Nagar, Harijanapeta, NGOs colony, Sai Baba Nagar, and RTC Bus station being the worst affected.

Similarly, in Adoni town, there is also a lack of a proper drainage system. This has resulted in several colonies facing issues such as stagnant water on the roads, making it difficult for locals to walk. Although some colonies have drains, they abruptly stop a few feet from the main gate to the colonies.

A private teacher and resident of Adoni town M Suresh alleged, “Despite promises made by political leaders and municipal authorities, the condition of roads in colonies like Amaravati Nagar, Yogi Lakshmamma Nagar, and Timmareddy Bus Stand colony remain unchanged.”

