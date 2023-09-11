Home States Andhra Pradesh

Shastri will remain immortal: TTD chief

Acharya Sri Rama Suryanarayana, Acharya Sri Krishna Reddy delivered lectures on Shastry’s contributions on the occasion.

Published: 11th September 2023 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2023 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. ( File Photo)

Image used for representational purposes only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy said that Sri Sadhu Subrahmanya Shastri was a great man who translated the inscriptions of the Tirumala Srivari temple and he is the one who spread the history and the glory of Sri Venkateswara Swamy to the world through his impeccable works.

He said Shastri will remain immortal as long as the temple of Srivaru exists. Speaking on the 42nd death anniversary of the versatile person at Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati on Sunday, the TTD chairman said that Shastri unearthed and solved more than a thousand inscriptions encrypted on the walls of Tirumala temple while serving as a small-level employee in TTD.

Out of the 32,000 Sankeertans written by Saint Poet Annamacharya, only 12,000 Sankeertans are available. Shastri resolved most of them and presented to the society. Bhumana also said that he was lucky to come in contact with such a great man during his school days itself. He called upon the students to learn about the lives of such great people and their efforts.

Acharya Sri Rama Suryanarayana, Acharya Sri Krishna Reddy delivered lectures on Shastry’s contributions on the occasion. Earlier, floral tributes were paid to the statue of Shastri in front of SVETA building.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Sadhu Subrahmanya Shastri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp