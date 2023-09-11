Shastri will remain immortal: TTD chief

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy said that Sri Sadhu Subrahmanya Shastri was a great man who translated the inscriptions of the Tirumala Srivari temple and he is the one who spread the history and the glory of Sri Venkateswara Swamy to the world through his impeccable works.

He said Shastri will remain immortal as long as the temple of Srivaru exists. Speaking on the 42nd death anniversary of the versatile person at Annamacharya Kalamandiram in Tirupati on Sunday, the TTD chairman said that Shastri unearthed and solved more than a thousand inscriptions encrypted on the walls of Tirumala temple while serving as a small-level employee in TTD.

Out of the 32,000 Sankeertans written by Saint Poet Annamacharya, only 12,000 Sankeertans are available. Shastri resolved most of them and presented to the society. Bhumana also said that he was lucky to come in contact with such a great man during his school days itself. He called upon the students to learn about the lives of such great people and their efforts.

Acharya Sri Rama Suryanarayana, Acharya Sri Krishna Reddy delivered lectures on Shastry’s contributions on the occasion. Earlier, floral tributes were paid to the statue of Shastri in front of SVETA building.

