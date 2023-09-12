Home States Andhra Pradesh

Architect of scams playing victim card: YSRC

Speaking to mediapersons in Tirupati, Tourism Minister RK Roja said the TDP chief was the biggest economic offender in the country and he would be dealt with as per the law. 

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu arrives at the civil court in Vijayawada on Sunday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Refuting the allegations that the YSRC government was acting in a vindictive manner against Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu, Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said none of the scams involving Naidu was new and the YSRC was well aware of those scams when it was in the opposition itself.

A battery of YSRC leaders, along with Sajjala, at separate press conferences in different parts of the State, lashed out at Naidu for orchestrating scams during his regime and playing the victim card now. They asserted that the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) scam was just the beginning and many more scams would come to light in the coming days.

“It may be Amaravati, TIDCO houses, inner ring road alignment or Fibernet, none of them has come to light now. The YSRC government has been probing them for the past few years. If there is enough evidence in any of the scams, the investigation agency will take necessary action,’’  Sajjala asserted.

He alleged that Nara Lokesh had learnt about scams and corruption from his father Naidu. “Lokesh’s name has cropped up in the Fibernet and Skill Development Corporation scams and also in the Income Tax notices to Naidu. If Lokesh is linked to the scams, he may be caught one day,’’ he observed. 

Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu said Naidu, who got the impression that he could escape the long arm of law by managing institutions, should realise that gone are the days of manipulation. “The malicious campaign of TDP, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and their friendly media on Naidu’s arrest has failed to garner public sympathy,’’ he said.

At a press conference in Vijayawada, former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said despite committing several irregularities during his term as the Chief Minister, Naidu had escaped punishment with the support of his friendly sleeper cells in various departments. 

“Telugu people across the world are now happy that justice has been done for the first time with his judicial remand,’’ he remarked.

Speaking to media persons in Tirupati, Tourism Minister RK Roja said the TDP chief was the biggest economic offender in the country and he would be dealt with as per the law. 

“The failure of TDP bandh has proved that Naidu, who amassed Rs 2 lakh crore illegal wealth through various scams, lost his credibility among the people,” opined Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, while speaking to newsmen in Nellore.

In Srikakulam, Animal Husbandry Minister Seediri Appalaraju said, “Naidu was caught red-handed in the Skill Development Corporation scam and people would not believe his crocodile tears as they are convinced of his involvement.” 
 

