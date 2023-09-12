Foundation day celebrated at ANU in grand manner

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The 46th and 47th Foundation Day celebrations of Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) was held in a grand manner on Monday. During the event, it Vice Chancellor Prof Rajsekhar Patteti said that ANU scholars have registered 15 patents and published 448 research papers. The university also received national recognition by ranking 15th in a survey conducted by The Week and won several national and international credits and awards in areas like sustainable development, green campus, promotion of innovations, and establishment of an incubation centre. The faculty of the institution has published several research papers to the extent of 450 high-index and UGC care list journals, he added. As many as 22 renowned people in various fields were awarded with ANU Pratibha Awards. The Chief Guest, Andhra Pradesh Government Advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, lauded the university for recognising the efforts and achievements of the felicitated people who contributed a great amount in their respective fields. He also opined that this would set a good example for students and also as an inspiration. He also hailed the State government for its various initiatives in education.