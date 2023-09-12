Prakasam tobacco ryots mull increasing acreage

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: Riding on the wave of this year’s successful auction, farmers in Prakasam district under the Tobacco Board’s Southern Black Soils (SBS) Region and Southern Light Soils (SLS) are gearing up to cultivate the crop in a bigger area. Although officials of the Tobacco Board have warned the farmers against the idea, most of the them are confident that they will rake in good profits.

Tobacco Board Regional Manager (Ongole) M Lakshmana Rao pointed out that farmers received an average price of Rs 214.92 per kg and the highest of `279 per kg in the previous season due to the increased demand from the international market.

This is not the first time that farmers are opting to grow tobacco in a larger extent. With as many as 31,000 tobacco growers and nearly 24,500 barns across the district under SBS and SLS, farmers cultivated the crop in an extent of 61,639 hectares area during the 2022-23 season as against the approved 57,774 hectares.

Subsequently, permission was given for production of 86.82 million kg tobacco. However, considering the abnormally high demand, the Board allowed production of 100 million kg in permitted areas. “For the last season, the Tobacco Board authorised 87.94 million kgs yield, but the estimated yield was much higher at 120.11 million kg,” Lakshmana Rao said.

In view of the international tobacco market, stock demand and supply scenarios, authorities of the Tobacco Board are urging the farmers not to cultivate in a larger extent. They have warned the farmers of a steep drop in demand from the international market for the upcoming season considering the post-pandemic scenario. The officials have pointed out that various countries have resumed cultivation of tobacco, which will reduce their dependency on India’s stock imports.

Despite the warnings, saplings have been planted in nearly 2,000 hectares at nurseries, while individual farmers have sowed seedlings in around 1,000 hectares so far in preparation for the next season.

Elaborating on the plan to cultivate tobacco in a larger area, a farmer from Maddipadu mandal Puli Ramanjaneyulu said, “We are mulling over growing the crop in additional one hectare for the upcoming season as we made a profit of around `3 lakh profit in the auction that was recently conducted this year. We are planning to take another barn on lease from another farmer.”

A number of farmers, who could not cultivate the crop for the kharif season due to deficit rainfall, are now focussing on cultivating tobacco for the upcoming Rabi season.

ONGOLE: Riding on the wave of this year’s successful auction, farmers in Prakasam district under the Tobacco Board’s Southern Black Soils (SBS) Region and Southern Light Soils (SLS) are gearing up to cultivate the crop in a bigger area. Although officials of the Tobacco Board have warned the farmers against the idea, most of the them are confident that they will rake in good profits. Tobacco Board Regional Manager (Ongole) M Lakshmana Rao pointed out that farmers received an average price of Rs 214.92 per kg and the highest of `279 per kg in the previous season due to the increased demand from the international market. This is not the first time that farmers are opting to grow tobacco in a larger extent. With as many as 31,000 tobacco growers and nearly 24,500 barns across the district under SBS and SLS, farmers cultivated the crop in an extent of 61,639 hectares area during the 2022-23 season as against the approved 57,774 hectares. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Subsequently, permission was given for production of 86.82 million kg tobacco. However, considering the abnormally high demand, the Board allowed production of 100 million kg in permitted areas. “For the last season, the Tobacco Board authorised 87.94 million kgs yield, but the estimated yield was much higher at 120.11 million kg,” Lakshmana Rao said. In view of the international tobacco market, stock demand and supply scenarios, authorities of the Tobacco Board are urging the farmers not to cultivate in a larger extent. They have warned the farmers of a steep drop in demand from the international market for the upcoming season considering the post-pandemic scenario. The officials have pointed out that various countries have resumed cultivation of tobacco, which will reduce their dependency on India’s stock imports. Despite the warnings, saplings have been planted in nearly 2,000 hectares at nurseries, while individual farmers have sowed seedlings in around 1,000 hectares so far in preparation for the next season. Elaborating on the plan to cultivate tobacco in a larger area, a farmer from Maddipadu mandal Puli Ramanjaneyulu said, “We are mulling over growing the crop in additional one hectare for the upcoming season as we made a profit of around `3 lakh profit in the auction that was recently conducted this year. We are planning to take another barn on lease from another farmer.” A number of farmers, who could not cultivate the crop for the kharif season due to deficit rainfall, are now focussing on cultivating tobacco for the upcoming Rabi season.